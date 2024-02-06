Sarasota vacation rental regulations expanded citywide

Charles Morris has called Gillespie Park in Sarasota his home for more than 15 years. He’s seen the neighborhood change and rentals come and go.

"If it’s owner occupied or the owner is on the premise, you have eyes on what is going on. You know if anything is happening that shouldn’t be happening," he said.

In 2016, Morris registered and placed his garage apartment on Airbnb for a week's stay, minimum.

"We’ve had regular bookings. People from all over the United States and Europe. It’s been a great experience," said Morris.

As the years passed, Morris noticed more rentals popping up – many of them unregistered.

He’s counted upwards of 18 in his Gillespie Park neighborhood.

"At least 13 of those are not following the guidelines," he said. "They are renting for a day or three days. Which is unfair to those following the rules, and it is counter to what is to create a neighborhood."

Complaints of loud parties, cars with nowhere to park and concerns over safety from Sarasota residents brought the Sarasota city commission to expand vacation rental regulations citywide.

"It expands what we have on the barrier islands citywide, so that it requires a registration, certain inspections to make sure there is safety equipment, and it requires them to let us know one or two people that neighbors or the city can call if there are problems at the rental," said Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert.

Maximum occupancy was also decreased from 16 to 14 persons unless pre-existing prior to May 4, 2021. The city also raised registration fees for new short-term rentals to $500 with renewal fees now being $350.

The fees will help pay for enforcement of the new regulations.

Mayor Alpert said the City of Sarasota is already working to make sure regulations will be followed.

"We are going to be looking at hiring extra staff to administer this. It does take a lot to make this happen," she said.

Morris hopes that promise is kept.

"I hope the city does follow up as promised and really attacks the situation in a positive way, but addresses it," he said.