Expand / Collapse search

City of Sarasota makes masks mandatory for most indoor and outdoor public settings

By
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Sarasota
FOX 13 News

Doctor debunks mask myths

Dr. Joette Giovinco goes over some of the more prevalent myths about masks and COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. - After several hours of discussion, city of Sarasota commissioners voted Monday to make face-coverings mandatory at most indoor and outdoor public spaces as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order, which passed 4 to 1, makes masks mandatory inside all businesses in the city and also in all outdoor places where social distancing is not possible. 

Exceptions include:

•    Children under the age of 18

•    Schools, daycares and non-city government agencies

•    People for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition

•    Those working in a business or profession who do not interact with others, who maintain physical or social distancing from others or where a face covering would prevent them from performing their duties

•    Those who are outdoors or exercising while maintaining physical distancing

•    Those who are eating or drinking

It will go into effect at midnight on July 1 and will be in effect for 60 days, though the commission can revise the order over the next week.

Violations of the mask requirement could result in a civil, non-criminal infraction with penalties up to a $500 fine. An email and phone line for concerns, questions and more information will be available soon, the city said.

The city is also giving away 50,000 masks. 

RELATED; 5,266 new Florida coronavirus cases in Monday's update; 28 new deaths