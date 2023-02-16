City of Tampa approves $3 million in park improvements to make them more accessible for kids with disabilities

City leaders in Tampa approved $3 million for improvements at a handful of parks to make them more accessible for children with disabilities.

The parks that will undergo changes are in Ybor City, downtown, East and West Tampa.

"Parents with children with disabilities like all parents, but even more, face so many barriers and obstacles day in and day out, with education, with every system of care, medical, with insurance, it’s nice to not have a barrier when you go to the park," said Phyllis Guthman, whose son is disabled.

With the funding approved by city council, parks including Al Barnes, Cuscaden Park, Rey Park, Jackson Heights Park, and Cyrus Greene Park will undergo changes to make them more accessible.

READ: Bracelets made by students at Cypress Woods Elementary make Super Bowl appearance

"The city of Tampa is telling these moms and these dads and these families who are raising children with mobility impairments, raising children with autism, or an intellectual disability, that we got their backs on this issue where they need an accommodation in order to do something that a lot of people take for granted," said District 7 Councilman Luis Viera, who spearheaded this motion to fund the parks.

There’s a lot that goes into making sure a playground is accessible for disabled kids.

"You have to really think about everything, you have to think about people that are using chairs, so the ground has to have a certain type of foundation, so chairs can go through," said Guthman. "You don’t want mulch, you don’t want dirt. You don’t want them to get stuck. If someone’s visually impaired, it’s good if there’s something tactile for them to feel, so they have instructions where to go. If someone is hearing impaired, it’s good for there to be signs."

City leaders say a total of seven parks will be redone to better accommodate children with disabilities. The changes could take about a year to complete.