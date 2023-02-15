Bracelets made by students at Cypress Woods Elementary make Super Bowl appearance

article

At Cypress Woods Elementary school the Super Bowl has special meaning.

ESE Students at the School have made and sold Big game Bracelets for the Super Bowl with the participating teams’ colors every year for almost two decades.

This year some of the players wore the bracelets as millions across the world tuned in to see who would take home the Lombardi Trophy.

A teacher's husband who is a freelance journalist covered the game and gave the bracelets to 11 players.

The project is a way for students to learn about economics.