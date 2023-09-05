City of Tampa to hold public hearing on mayor's proposed budget

Tampa City Councilors could be in for a long night with a second budget hearing ahead on what has proved to be a controversial $1.9 billion budget.

Mayor Jane Castor’s budget includes a plan to increase property taxes by about 16-percent. In August, council members heard an earful from homeowners who said they’re already being squeezed enough.

"We are now finding, even with two incomes, we cannot afford to live here. It boggles my mind that with a straight face, anyone could ask average hard-working citizens to take even more out of their pockets at a time when gas, groceries and just the basics are pushing us to the breaking point," one woman told council during public comment.

Castor says the one millage property tax increase is needed to fund improvements to roads and sidewalks, public safety, parks and affordable housing projects. She calls the tax increase an investment in the city’s future that it can’t afford to put off.

"We haven't replaced our infrastructure in 80 to 100 years. So if we continue to ignore that with our roads, for example, it's going to cost five times as much to rebuild the road as it is to pave it," said Castor.

While many agree with the importance of the projects, the proposed tax hike comes after years of rising costs for homeowners. Home insurance rates are up more than 40-percent. Utility rates and grocery bills are higher than ever.

Tampa homeowners are also already paying record amounts in property taxes thanks to a jump in home values, leaving many to wonder how the city could say it still needs more.

"I’m one house in all of Tampa, Hillsborough County, and I’m seeing this enormous increase in property taxes. Where’s the money?!" asked one Tampa homeowner in August.

Jane Castor says Tampa's infrastructure can no longer be ignored.

Castor says the city has been a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars, but increased revenues from higher property values alone won’t cover all of its needs.

"People can look at how property taxes have increased to a certain level and I fully understand that, and we are utilizing those funds appropriately," said Castor. "We can continue on providing the basic services for our community, but we can't address the backlog of maintenance that we have, and we're not going to be able to grow to our potential if we don't take this step."

Ultimately, it will be up to the Tampa City Council to approve her budget and the tax increase. Not everyone seems to agree with raising taxes.

Councilman Luis Vierra said he’d like to see a lesser ask of taxpayers.

"There’s a reasonable way forward where we can have real forward progress on all of these areas, but doing it in a reasonable manner that does not raise taxes by 16-percent in a 7.5-percent inflation economy."

Tonight’s hearing starts at 5 p.m. A final vote is scheduled for Sept. 19.