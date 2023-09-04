Floridians impacted by Hurricane Idalia can qualify for FEMA assistance

As of Sunday evening, residents in Citrus, Hernando, Pinellas and Pasco counties as well as 10 other northern counties who were impacted by Hurricane Idalia can qualify for FEMA assistance.

According to preliminary estimates from the company Moody's Analytics, Hurricane Idalia has caused anywhere between $12 and $20 billion in damage. To put it in perspective last year Hurricane Ian caused an estimated $112 billion dollars in damage according to the National Hurricane Center making it the third-costliest US hurricane on record.

If you're one of the many who suffered major losses from Idalia, FEMA assistance is available.

Hurricane Idalia destroyed homes and businesses.

If you have insurance, you should file a claim with your insurance company when you apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot aid with losses already covered by insurance.

If your insurance does not cover all your losses or is delayed, you may be eligible for FEMA assistance regarding your unmet needs.

To apply you'll need to provide your social security number, annual household income, contact information, insurance information and bank account information if you want the money deposited in your bank account.

Floridians can apply for aid if they were impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

You can apply by either calling FEMA at 800-621-3362 using the FEMA mobile app or by visiting DisasterAssistance.Gov. Once there, put in your zip code, select your county, click "Apply Online", enter the text, hit submit and then start.

The application process takes about 20 minutes. Be sure to take pictures of the damage and keep any receipts for all purchases related to the clean-up and repair.

Homeowners can submit an application online.

When it comes to how much you can get homeowners can qualify for up to $41,000 to pay for home repairs. In addition to that, people impacted can qualify for another $41,000 dollars that can be used to pay to replace furniture, appliances, vehicles as well as funeral costs, moving expenses and medical bills associated with the storm.

The big question for many is, how fast will they see this money? Officials say the first check or electronic deposit should be expected within ten days after a home inspection.