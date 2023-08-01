Tampa residents urged to properly dispose of lithium-ion batteries after garbage truck fires

The city of Tampa is asking residents not to improperly dispose of lithium-ion batteries after a rash of fires in garbage trucks.

The city released a video of one of the fires, which occurred on June 30th on West Azeele Street. The video shows a pile of garbage dumped in the middle of the street, smoldering until it was almost engulfed in flames.

Firefighters believe an improperly disposed lithium-ion battery caused it.

"Every day, our drivers are showing up, sunup and sundown, to do collection, keeping our city safe and clean," said solid waste superintendent Latrice Underwood.

This year, the city has seen three fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, compared to two last year.

The batteries are often found in cell phones, e-scooters, laptops and other personal electronics.

On Tuesday, the City of Tampa held a press conference to plead with residents to bring batteries to one of five disposal centers around the city instead of throwing them into a regular garbage bin.

"They produce a lot of toxic gas, create explosive environments, and they are definitely difficult to extinguish," said fire chief Barbara Chief.

No trash workers have been injured because of a battery fire this year. Still, the agonizing summer heat and the number of lithium-ion batteries in use make this a particularly tricky problem.

Officials hope new technologies are developed to make disposal safer for residents and workers.

"There will be a very large push for battery recycling in short order, not only here in Tampa, in the Tampa Bay area, but across the nation," said Mayor Jane Castor.

For more information on where to dispose of lithium-ion batteries, click here.