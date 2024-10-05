City of St. Pete begins preps ahead of Milton

While still in recovery from Hurricane Helene, the City of St. Petersburg is preparing for Tropical Storm Milton.

Storm impacts may begin as early as Tuesday evening, so officials are encouraging residents to prepare.

Stormwater teams have been working to clear storm drains and ditches.

Street sweeping efforts have also been underway to keep roads clear of debris.

City teams have been picking up storm debris across the city as part of the Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

Full-service and self-service sandbag operations are open Sunday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

City officials say they cannot operate the full-service sites in rain, thunderstorms, or lightning. Sites may close pending the weather outlook.

Self-Service Locations:

Dell Homes Park - 2741 22nd St. S

Fossil Park Northern Most Parking Lot - 6875 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. N

Walter Fuller Soccer Field Parking Lot - 2800 75th St. N

Full-Service Locations:

Lake Maggiore Park Shelter Area - 3601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. S

Northeast Park East Baseball Field Parking Lot - 955 62nd Ave. Ne

Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot Park - 2331 60th St. N

Debris Update:

In preparation for Milton, the city has secured additional contractors to deploy to St. Pete. These trucks will be working 24/7 to clear as much storm debris as possible ahead of the storm.

