St. Pete leaders brainstorm ways to brighten up city after street mural removals

The Brief The City of St. Petersburg spent one of their recent meetings talking about ways to brighten up the city after the state required them to remove street murals two months ago. Proposals included changing the city flag, painting murals on city-owned buildings or on bike racks. District 3 councilman Mike Harting worried changing the city flag would not represent all the 280,000 people in the city.



The City of St. Petersburg is brainstorming ways to brighten up their city after the state required them to erase several different street murals.

What we know:

Some of those options included adding murals on city-owned buildings or parking garages, bicycle racks and flags.

During the Committee of the Whole meeting, councilors said they wanted to make a bold statement.

"We want to take some action, so everyone sees, no matter what happens on a state level in St. Petersburg, you're seen, welcomed and celebrated," District 6 councilwoman Gina Driscoll said.

The backstory:

Two months ago, the state required cities to paint over street murals. They said it prevented driver distraction.

Now, the city is thinking of ways to keep the city's branding as "The City of the Arts."

Arts, Culture, and Tourism Director Celeste Davis said, "These five murals were part of the fabric that defines St. Pete as a vibrant, welcoming city people have chosen to call home."

What they're saying:

The city came up with several proposals which included adding murals on city-owned buildings or parking garages.

"The easiest thing to do would be paint similar things that were on the streets onto publicly owned city buildings," District 8 councilman Richie Flloyd said. "It reflects the art we lost."

That also includes adding a splash of color to the wastewater plants.

District 1 councilman Copley Gerdes added, "You have this opportunity to paint this lense next to something like that. Driving over the interstate, over the Skyway, you have the southwest plant."

But, there were questions about whether it would go against the Florida Department of Transportation's rule and feasibility.

Assistant City Attorney Ben James explained, "FDOT stressed they were talking about pavement murals and markings."

Driscoll added, "As far as recreating the murals on buildings nearby, it may not be feasible, it may be hard to do."

Other Proposals:

Another option would be to add some color to bike racks across the city.

"You're not going to be using something like this to replicate what was there before," District 2 councilwoman Brandi Gabbard explained. "But even looking at the USF-St. Pete campus, there are ways bike racks can be painted in the same colors, which gives that ohmage to what those street murals were".

One proposal that got them talking included adding more city flags. One would be PRIDE related and the other focuses on Black History.

Courtesy: City of St. Petersburg

Driscoll said, "We need to make it accessible to everyone who wants one."

However, councilman Mike Harting had a different side.

"The flag defines who we are, this council, this administration, we represent the 280-thousand people who live here, regardless of what they bring to the table," he said. "That flag is generic for a reason; that flag represents the City of St. Pete."

But what they do agree on, something has to be done.

District 7 councilman Corey Givens, Jr. added, "it's important to recognize we have to stand up to big brother when they're trying to tell little brother what to do."