St. Pete city council debates inclusive city flags after state stripped street murals

The Brief The St. Petersburg City Council dated two flag variations during a meeting on Thursday. The city is still searching for ways to replace the Pride and Black History Matters street murals that were painted over. The majority of the council wants more time to consider flags and other options to "push back" against the state.



City leaders in St. Petersburg said they’re determined to reclaim messages that were paved over by the state. The Black History Matters and Pride street murals were erased under orders from Governor Ron DeSantis, in a statewide effort to remove "ideology" from public roadways.

Proposal for two new St. Pete flag variations

Councilwoman Gina Driscoll introduced two variations of the city’s official flag "Harmony," a nod to the Pride flag, and "History," symbolizing Black history. Inspired by a similar move in Salt Lake City, the flags could be flown at all city buildings during designated months.

"People have been so hungry for something and this answers that. I know it doesn’t fix everything," said Driscoll. "I really want these to be part of our cities."

What they're saying:

Several residents urged council to adopt the flags, arguing that visible, city-sanctioned symbols matter, especially after the literal erasing of street art.

"This resolution reminds us that while paint can be stripped away, our spirit cannot. The harmony flag and the history flag are more than designs, they represent who we are," said Keindra Darling of St. Pete.

Not everyone thinks a new flag is needed. Some speakers questioned whether additional flags are necessary or inclusive.

"The terms ‘harmony’ and ‘history’ are not inclusive actually of everybody, and, in fact, I love the flag for St. Petersburg with the seal most recently adopted," said Holly Noah.

St. Pete leaders split on strategy

What they're saying:

Several council members voiced strong support for actions that make marginalized communities feel seen.

"I’m ready to support almost anything anyone in city government puts in front of me that makes marginalized communities feel more included in this city," said Councilman Richie Floyd. "There are horrific things happening in our state and our country, and I’m ready to push back any way I can."

It was a sentiment felt across the dais, but Driscoll’s motion to adopt the flags, did not get a second.

The other side:

Others raised concerns: Would new flag variations invite state challenges? Could it trigger tighter restrictions on what the city is allowed to fly?

Currently, St. Petersburg flies the Pride flag in June and the Dr. Carter G. Woodson flag in February. Some questioned whether that’s enough.

Why you should care:

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch pledged to replace the street murals in a way that’s even more impactful than before. A public survey has been conducted and discussions with the Arts Committee are ongoing to determine what that might look like.

A majority of the council signaled they wanted to keep looking at the options to send the strongest message possible to the state and questioned whether the flags, alone, were enough.

"I’ll put it this way: I wanna throw a haymaker. I don’t want to throw a jab," said Copley Gerdes.

What's next:

Citywide deliberations continue. The proposed flag variations and other ideas for replacing the murals will be taken up at a citywide meeting in two weeks.