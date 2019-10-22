Classes at tornado-damaged Kathleen Middle School to resume Monday

article

Classes at Kathleen Middle School will resume Monday, school officials announced, as they continue to make repairs after a tornado damaged the campus.

Officials said the school had severe damage from the tornado, with portion of the roof torn off. The tornado was a result of Tropical Storm Nestor. In addition to the roof, there was about three feet of water in the basement after the storms cleared.

Polk County school officials said, “temporary accommodations” will be in place when students return October 28.

“Since then, our maintenance, facilities and custodial personnel have worked to assess and secure the campus. Portable classrooms and bathrooms are being installed. The work to fully repair and renovate the school will take several months,” according to a statement by the school district.

The National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon confirmed an EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 120 mph touched down Friday night.