Clearwater man describes rush to escape flooded apartment during Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton caused serious flooding in many parts of the Tampa Bay area, including in Clearwater, where one man told FOX 13 News water began rushing into his apartment while his family was inside.

Ed Parrado, who lives in a bottom-level apartment at The Standard Apartment Complex, experienced this flooding firsthand when water began rushing into the apartment.

"The water got up real fast and quick," Parrado said. "(It got to) about my waist level, and I’m about 6 feet tall."

The Standard Apartment Complex was located in Evacuation Zone D, outside of being deemed mandatory to evacuate. Parrado attempted to call 911 but was told they couldn’t help because they were still at a stage six rescue operation.

"Luckily, there were some units upstairs. I was able to get my family up," Parrado said.

Parrado is not the only person forced to deal with flood damage in his community. He describes a total wipeout of first-floor apartments and vehicles in the parking lot.

"From what I can tell, all the first floors are gone," Parrado said. "I’m looking out the window now; cars are completely underwater."

Clearwater residents and government agencies will begin evaluating the damage caused by Hurricane Milton, with recovery efforts expected to start Thursday.

