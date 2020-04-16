Clearwater-based Hooters lays off nearly 700 employees in Tampa Bay

article

Hooters, which was founded in Clearwater, announced Wednesday it will lay off about 700 workers throughout the Bay Area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers who were affected include waitresses and maintenance workers.

The restaurant chain said the employees worked at 11 Hooters locations across Tampa Bay, including the original Hooters on Gulf to Bay Boulevard, where 64 people were laid off.

According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the additional Hooters locations and impacted workers include:

40 employees at 2250 Tyrone Square in St. Petersburg

73 employees at 4215 W. Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa

100 employees at 5336 Treadway Drive in Port Richey

105 employees at 10023 East Adamo Drive in Tampa

58 employees at 13606 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Tampa

40 employees at 3427 Commercial Way in Spring Hill

34 employees at 4420 West Gandy Blvd. in Tampa

36 employees at 4125 4th Street North in St. Petersburg

69 employees at 381 Mandalay Avenue in Clearwater

60 employees at 192 Johns Pass Boardwalk West in Madeira Beach

