Clearwater backs $30M BayCare Ballpark funding package, residents push back on National Guard Armory sale

The Brief Clearwater City Council approved a $30 million funding package for the Phillies' spring training complex on Thursday night. The non-binding agreement aims to keep the Phillies in Clearwater through 2047. Residents from the city's North Greenwood neighborhood voiced their frustration over local leader’s decision to sell the historic National Guard Armory.



Clearwater City Council approved funding for upgrades to the Philadelphia Phillies’ spring training complex and heard public concerns over the sale of a historic building in the city’s North Greenwood neighborhood.

By the numbers:

Council members signed off on a $30 million commitment to improve BayCare Ballpark, part of a $205 million renovation plan. The approval came through a non-binding term sheet, not a final contract.

Pinellas County commissioners approved $85 million in tourism tax funding earlier this week. Together, the project aims to extend the Phillies’ lease in Clearwater through 2047.

Planned upgrades include a new video board, expanded concourses, enhanced seating, a player development lab and modernized training facilities. City leaders say the improvements will support tourism and economic activity year-round.

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Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector highlighted the longevity of the partnership.

What they're saying:

"It does take us to 100 years with the Phillies, and it’s the second-oldest relationship in Major League Baseball for spring training for any community," Rector said.

City Councilmember David Allbritton described the team as a staple in the community.

"It’ll push our relationship to 100 years with the Phillies. I’m so happy, they’re like family to us in Clearwater," Allbritton said.

What's next:

A final contract is expected to be negotiated over the next year. The Phillies hope to complete the project by spring 2029.

During the same meeting, residents voiced frustration over the sale of the historic National Guard Armory in the North Greenwood neighborhood.

The city plans to sell the site to Yo Mama’s Foods for redevelopment into a logistics and fulfillment hub. The company also plans to expand its headquarters and create 20 to 30 jobs, with a focus on hiring locally.

The other side:

Residents said they felt left out of the decision-making process and wanted more transparency.

Gloria Campbell, executive director of the Clearwater Urban Leadership Coalition, said the situation has strained trust within the community.

"It definitely caused a rift with the Black community and the city in terms of transparency and us being involved. We thought [we] were at the table, to find out that we really weren’t," Campbell said.

City leaders have apologized for how the process was communicated. Negotiations with the buyer are expected to continue before the sale is finalized.