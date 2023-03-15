Clearwater Beach shop shooting victim dies as police continue search for persons of interest

article

A Largo man has passed away from his injuries following a shooting inside a Clearwater Beach surf shop, police said. Investigators are still searching for three persons of interest.

Wednesday morning, Clearwater police identified the victim as 22-year-old Rodney Sweeney. There were no other reported injuries. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday inside Surf Style, which is located at 315 South Gulfview Boulevard.

When police arrived, Sweeney was found on the second floor with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died.

Police have increased patrols in Clearwater Beach to ensure everyone feels safe as spring break continues for many. They are continuing to search for three persons of interest. Surveillance images of the trio were released.

Pictured: Shooting scene outside Surf Style in Clearwater.

Investigators said they believe a fight inside Surf Style escalated into the shooting. They are interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information on the identities or the location of the persons of interest is asked to call Clearwater police at (727) 562-4242.