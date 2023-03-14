Police: One shot after fight escalates inside Clearwater surf shop, search underway for persons of interest

article

One person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting inside a Clearwater surf shop Tuesday evening, and police say they are now searching for two persons of interest.

Local first responders say they arrived around 8 p.m. to the shooting, which happened inside the Surf Style store on 315 South Gulfview Boulevard.

Michael Walek, the deputy chief for the Clearwater Police Department, says investigators are searching for two persons of interest in connection to the shooting. The department released an image from security cameras inside the store of the two they are searching for.

Persons of interest in the shooting at Surf Style store in Clearwater. Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department.

One victim was found on the second floor of the surf shop with a gunshot wound, according to Walek. That victim was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Clearwater officials say.

Walek says investigators believe a fight inside the store escalated, which led to the shooting. No arrests have been made, but police say they are talking with those who were inside the store at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the identities or the location of the two persons of interest are asked to call investigators at (727) 562-4242.