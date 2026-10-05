Clearwater 9-year-old faces long recovery after dirt bike crash: 'He's a warrior'

The Brief A 9-year-old Clearwater boy is recovering in the hospital after a crash with a car while riding a gas-powered dirt bike. Jaxton Herrmann has already undergone two leg surgeries, with more planned. Clearwater police are investigating and are urging parents and children to use caution around high-powered bikes.



A Clearwater 9-year-old is facing a long road to recovery after a dirt bike crash left him with severe injuries to his leg.

Jaxton Herrmann's mother, Kelly Herrmann, says her son may never be able to walk the same way again.

Clearwater dirt bike crash

The backstory:

The crash happened last Tuesday near Union Street and Ibis Court in Clearwater.

Kelly Herrmann says Jaxton left their home around 5 p.m. on Tuesday to chase after his older brother, who was riding on Union Street and wearing Jaxton's helmet.

Jaxton collided with a car turning out of Family Resources.

Courtesy: Kelly Herrmann

The driver stayed at the scene, and first responders rushed Jaxton to the hospital, where he remains.

Jaxton underwent his second leg surgery Monday, and his mother says he has more surgeries ahead.

Mother describes son's recovery

What they're saying:

Kelly Herrmann says her son is staying positive despite the pain and his long recovery ahead.

"He's in good spirits," Kelly said. "He's a warrior."

Kelly says Jaxton is especially upset that he will not be able to play football.

Bike safety warning

Dig deeper:

The Clearwater Police Department is investigating the crash.

A police spokesperson says children should not be riding gas-powered dirt bikes on sidewalks.

Police say the crash should serve as a cautionary tale for parents and children about safety when riding high-powered bikes.

Additional leg surgeries scheduled

What's next:

Jaxton is expected to undergo additional surgeries as he continues his recovery.

Courtesy: Kelly Herrmann

Kelly Herrmann says the family is preparing for a long road ahead.