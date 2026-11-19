The Brief A Polk County Sheriff's Office sergeant is recovering after a man intentionally ran him over during a Winter Haven deputy-involved shooting. Sgt. Brett Hermelbracht fired one shot in self-defense Wednesday before pursuing the fleeing driver up to 75 mph. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Gabriel Jimenez of Davenport after pinning his vehicle and executing a PIT maneuver.



A Polk County Sheriff's Office sergeant is recovering with non-life-threatening injuries after a man with an active felony warrant struck him with a car and drove off from the scene in Winter Haven on Wednesday night, according to deputies.

Winter Haven traffic stop

What we know:

A deputy patrolling near the Publix in Lake Wales spotted a white Mercedes-Benz parked in a lot, rather than a designated spot, with its doors and trunk open. The deputy said they approached a man holding two wrenches, later identified as 35-year-old Gabriel Jimenez, who initially claimed his name was "Cracker Jack."

Investigation and warrant details

The backstory:

When the deputy returned to his cruiser to run a computer check, Jimenez jumped into the Mercedes and drove away, according to deputies. Because Jimenez was only considered a suspicious person at the time, deputies said they did not immediately pursue him.

Investigators tracked the license plate and contacted the car's owner, who confirmed Jimenez had permission to drive it. Deputies then secured warrants for loitering and prowling, as well as fleeing to elude, and entered the vehicle's tag into the system as a priority alert.

Sergeant struck by vehicle

Timeline:

Sheriff Judd said Flock license plate cameras located the Mercedes on Thompson Nursery Road on Wednesday, where Jimenez got caught in construction traffic. Sgt. Brett Hermelbracht blocked the car and ordered Jimenez to exit.

Two of the three people inside the vehicle jumped out, but Jimenez immediately put the car in reverse and struck a car behind him. He then shifted into drive and ran over Hermelbracht's legs, prompting the sergeant to fire a single shot into the passenger side of the vehicle in self-defense. While fleeing, Jiminez hit another car.

Deputies said Sgt. Hermelbracht radioed, "Shots fired!" and got into his vehicle and pursued the suspect.

High-speed pursuit crash

Big picture view:

PCSO said Jimenez sped away, driving on the sidewalk at speeds reaching 75 mph and weaving through traffic. Despite his injuries, Sheriff Judd said Hermelbracht jumped back into his patrol vehicle, chased the fleeing man, and executed a PIT maneuver.

Officials said the Mercedes crashed into two other vehicles, causing minor injuries to three people who were evaluated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. Deputies said Jimenez attempted to climb out of the passenger window but was quickly arrested by deputies without injury.

Jimenez was charged with attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. He was also charged with several counts of aggravated battery with a motor vehicle.

Suspect criminal history

By the numbers:

Jimenez is a documented member of the Sur 13 gang with 46 previous criminal charges and 36 felonies, including robbery with a firearm. He has been sent to prison five separate times and most recently was released in February before returning to criminal activity.

State attorney task force

What's next:

Hermelbracht was treated at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center and released Wednesday night. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the sergeant's legs were not broken because he was standing on a soft, muddy shoulder rather than the pavement.

The State Attorney's Office 10th Judicial District's Officer-Involved Deadly Incident Task Force is now leading the investigation.