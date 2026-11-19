The Brief Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle’s estranged father, is scheduled for a mental competency hearing Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in federal court in Tampa. The 82-year-old faces a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material allegedly found in Los Angeles-area storage units. Markle returned to custody Nov. 10 after authorities accused him of cutting off his electronic ankle monitor.



A federal judge in Tampa is scheduled to consider Thomas Markle’s mental competency Thursday as the criminal case against Meghan Markle’s estranged father moves forward.

Tampa federal competency hearing

The backstory:

Markle faces one federal count of possession of child pornography stemming from suspected child sexual abuse material investigators say they found in two Los Angeles-area storage units.

The competency hearing concerns whether Markle can understand the proceedings against him and assist his lawyer in his defense.

A competency finding would not determine whether he committed the alleged crime.

A judge ordered Markle examined by a mental health professional after his arrest. Prosecutors declined to comment on Wednesday, and his lawyer did not respond to an email seeking comment, according to The Associated Press.

Markle had a stroke earlier this year while living in the Philippines and underwent an amputation of his left leg, the AP reported. He subsequently returned to the United States and settled in Florida.

Why Markle returned to custody

Markle was initially released after his Nov. 6 arrest but was ordered back to jail four days later, when authorities accused him of cutting off his electronic ankle monitor.

His arrest followed searches of storage units in the Los Angeles area, where investigators seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books containing suspected child sexual abuse images, according to an FBI court filing.

Some images appear to depict Markle with children, the FBI said.

Markle had rented the two storage units since 2008, according to the AP. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Separate investigation in the Philippines

Dig deeper:

Authorities in the Philippines are also investigating Markle over alleged possession and intent to distribute child sexual abuse images.

The Women and Children Protection Center, a branch of the Philippine National Police, filed a formal criminal complaint with prosecutors Monday, police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Allen Rae Co said in a written statement cited by the AP.

The complaint followed an investigation into digital devices found at Markle’s former home in Cebu City. Prosecutors will assess the case for possible charges.

That complaint is separate from the federal criminal case in the United States.

What's next:

The competency hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, nearly two weeks after federal agents arrested the 82-year-old at a senior care facility in Lakeland.