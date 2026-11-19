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The Brief Nearly 150 passengers and crew members on a Princess Cruises ship sailing from Fort Lauderdale reported vomiting and diarrhea on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Health officials said they are remotely monitoring the outbreak after the ship departed Nov. 11 for a 12-day voyage through the Caribbean and Central America. Crew members reportedly isolated sick travelers and increased shipwide disinfection while investigators work to determine what caused the gastrointestinal illness.



More than 140 passengers and crew members fell ill with vomiting and diarrhea aboard a Princess Cruises ship that departed Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Princess Cruises outbreak details

What we know:

The outbreak was reported Sunday aboard the ship during a scheduled voyage to Aruba, Colombia, Costa Rica and the Cayman Islands, according to the Caribbean Princess website and federal health records.

By the numbers:

Of the 2,936 passengers on board, the CDC states 134 people, or 4.6%, reported feeling sick.

Additionally, 14 of the ship's 1,132 crew members, representing 1.2%, reported experiencing symptoms.

The ship is scheduled to return to Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

Unconfirmed illness source

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the gastrointestinal illness remains unknown, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Stool specimens from sick individuals have reportedly been collected for testing, though laboratory results have not yet been confirmed.

Ship sanitation response

What's next:

According to the CDC, Princess Cruises activated its outbreak prevention and response plan, isolating sick passengers and crew members while increasing cleaning and disinfection procedures across the vessel. The ship's crew also consulted with the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program regarding sanitation protocols and case reporting.

Federal health officials said they are remotely monitoring the situation by reviewing the ship's outbreak response and sanitation procedures. Under federal guidelines, the Vessel Sanitation Program investigates acute gastrointestinal illness outbreaks when 3% or more of passengers or crew report symptoms on ships sailing in the U.S. or within 15 days of arriving at a U.S. port.

Cruise illness prevention

What you can do:

Illnesses on cruise ships can spread through contaminated food or water, or from person to person via handrails, elevator buttons and shared utensils, according to federal health guidance. Travelers can reduce their risk of getting sick by washing their hands often, especially after using the toilet and before eating or smoking.

Passengers who feel sick should call the ship's medical center immediately, follow staff recommendations, rest and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Anyone who sees another person vomiting or having diarrhea should leave the area and notify cruise staff right away.