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The Brief Florida is set to carry out a record-breaking 20th execution Thursday on a man convicted of killing a pregnant woman and her husband. A 1996 burglary arrest provided the DNA match linking Thomas Mitchell Overton to the 1991 Florida Keys killings. Thursday's scheduled lethal injection comes amid heightened scrutiny of capital punishment nationwide following Tennessee's failed execution in October.



Florida is scheduled to execute a 71-year-old man Thursday at Florida State Prison in Raiford, pushing the state to a modern-day single-year execution record.

Florida State Prison execution

What we know:

Thomas Mitchell Overton is scheduled to receive a three-drug injection at 6 p.m. Thursday. Overton was convicted of killing Michael and Susan MacIvor and their unborn child during an August 1991 break-in at their Tavernier, Florida, home.

An appeal in Overton's case was pending.

Florida Keys murder investigation

The backstory:

Court records state that the MacIvors were found dead in their Florida Keys home on Aug. 22, 1991. Autopsies determined both had been strangled and that Susan MacIvor, who was eight months pregnant, had been raped.

The medical examiner also said her unborn male child likely survived for about half an hour after her death. Investigators collected DNA evidence from the scene, though it initially failed to match any samples in the state's database.

Authorities arrested Overton, who had worked at a gas station near the MacIvors' home, on an unrelated burglary charge in 1996. Officials said a DNA sample taken from him matched the evidence collected at the crime scene, leading to murder charges.

A jury convicted Overton in 1999 of two counts of first-degree murder, and he received a death sentence for each.

Defense attorney DNA claims

The other side:

Defense attorneys had argued during the case that investigators planted the DNA evidence used to convict Overton.

Gov. Ron DeSantis record

By the numbers:

Florida has carried out more than half of the nation's 37 executions this year under outgoing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis signed the death warrants that led to a record of 19 executions in 2025, which had been the most in a single year in Florida since the death penalty's reinstatement in 1976.

Thursday's scheduled execution would surpass the 2025 total, with two more Florida executions scheduled in December. DeSantis, who leaves office in January, has said he wants to bring justice to families who have waited decades for death sentences to be carried out.

Texas execution planned for Thursday

Dig deeper:

Texas also plans to execute a man convicted of killing a Houston jeweler during a $3.6-million diamond robbery on Thursday. Reinaldo Dennes, 70, is set to receive a lethal injection an hour later at a prison in Texas and become the ninth person executed by that state this year.

Big picture view:

Overton's scheduled execution reflects the aging of the U.S. death row population. Thursday's lethal injection also comes amid renewed scrutiny of capital punishment nationwide following Tennessee's failed execution of Christa Pike in October.

Pending court appeals

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the final ruling on Overton's pending appeal, nor whether last-minute legal challenges could delay Thursday's scheduled execution.