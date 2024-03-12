Clearwater child care worker fired, arrested after handling multiple babies in ‘rough manner’: Police

A Clearwater woman, who was fired from a local child care facility, was arrested on multiple child abuse charges on Tuesday.

The Clearwater Police Department said Noel Michelle Savoy was taken into custody on nine counts of child abuse involving five victims – who were all about 1-year-old.

Investigators said the incidents took place in the infant room at Wee Care Preschool, located along McMullen Booth Road. Savoy used to work at the preschool, but she was fired last month.

Clearwater police said they responded to the preschool on Feb. 14 after an employee at the facility saw Savoy handling a child in a "rough manner."

That's when the department's Crimes Against Children and Families Unit began investigating as well as Child Protection Investigation workers.

Savoy admitted her actions were wrong and could have injured the children, authorities said. She worked at other child care facilities prior to working at Wee Care Preschool.

Savoy was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.