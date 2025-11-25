Clearwater driver arrested after slamming into concrete wall on U.S. 19, causing hours-long lane closures

The Brief A Clearwater driver is behind bars after slamming into a concrete wall on U.S. 19, closing the southbound lanes for about four hours early Tuesday morning. Jon Wilson, 26, was arrested for DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving injury. The driver ran from the scene but was caught by officers shortly after when he tried going home, according to investigators.



A Clearwater driver is behind bars after slamming into a concrete wall on U.S. 19, closing the southbound lanes for about four hours early Tuesday morning.

The Clearwater Police Department said Jon Wilson, 26, was arrested for DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving injury.

Pictured: Jon Wilson. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

What we know:

Officers said the crash happened after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday where Nursery Road dead ends into U.S. 19. The car failed to stop at a stop sign and continued across the southbound access road, slamming into the concrete dividing wall that separates the main highway from the access road, CPD said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department.

Authorities said pieces of concrete were strewn across the southbound lanes, causing closures for about four hours.

The driver ran from the scene but was caught by officers shortly after when he tried going home, according to investigators. He was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital for medical treatment before he was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department.