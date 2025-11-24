Caregiver charged after disabled woman found abandoned overnight in Largo park

The Brief A 69-year-old disabled woman was found alone overnight at Largo Central Park without her walker, medication, or a way to call for help. Pinellas deputies said her caregiver, 58-year-old Teresa Baldwin, left her there and is now charged with felony neglect of an elderly person and drug possession. Baldwin is also under investigation for potential exploitation of the victim.



The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a 69-year-old woman who cannot walk without a walker and wears adult diapers was left alone at Largo Central Park overnight last week.

What we know:

Deputies said her caregiver, 58-year-old Teresa Baldwin, brought her to the park around 3 p.m. on Monday. The next morning, park staff found the woman asleep on the sidewalk, without her walker, without her medication, and after soiling herself.

Investigators said her cellphone had also been taken.

Baldwin was arrested Friday and charged with neglect of an elderly person, possession of crack cocaine, and is being investigated for exploitation of the victim.

What they're saying:

Criminal defense attorney Anthony Rickman, who is not involved with the case, said Florida treats elder abuse and neglect the same way it treats crimes involving children.

"The state of Florida does treat these cases very seriously," Rickman said. "Prosecution of these cases does often result in large sentences if individuals are convicted."

Rickman also noted that drugs or other personal issues sometimes play a role in cases like this, and that caregivers can become overwhelmed if they don’t have the support they need.

The backstory:

According to the Department of Children and Families, Baldwin has been accused of exploitation in the past. She had been legally responsible for the woman’s care at the time of the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone in Florida who witnesses or suspects elder abuse can report it to the Department of Elder Affairs hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE (1-800-962-2873) or contact local law enforcement.