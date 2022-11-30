Clearwater elementary students, staff to donate items to Fort Myers elementary school damaged by Hurricane Ian

Lily Pettengil and her fifth-grade classmates in Leila Davis Elementary School's community service "Save Club" ran the show Wednesday morning, working together to separate and place donated items in boxes that will go down south.

"We've collected a lot of clothing. No perishable food. Toiletries," Lily shared.

She couldn't believe what she saw when looking at photos of damage and debris at Colonial Elementary School in Fort Meyers after Hurricane Ian. Students, just like her, lost everything.

"I felt very sad for the people. I didn't know what to think of it at first," Lilly recalled.

Students in Leila Davis Elementary School's community service "Save Club" want to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

Neither did Principal William Durst and his teachers. But they did know, that it could have been them, and wanted to assist in any way possible.

"I made a cold call to Principal Washington down in Fort Meyers," Principal Durst added. "I had no idea how receptive he would be, but he was taken back that an individual school reached out to their community and wanted to help support families getting back up on their feet."

Students at Colonial Elementary School in Fort Meyers lost everything when Hurricane Ian made landfall.

Leila Davis Elementary School sponsored a breakfast for teachers at Colonial Elementary the day before students returned to the classrooms. But, with the holidays coming up, they wanted to do more.

A staff and family-led caravan will travel from Clearwater to Fort Meyers this Saturday to hand-deliver donations to the school.

Principal Durst says he couldn't be prouder of his students who've spearheaded these efforts.

"Be strong. We're going to get this stuff to you," Mateo Cascante wanted to say to his friends down south.

Donations thus far have only been what students brought to school, but there is an opportunity for the entire community to help.

On Friday, Dec. 2, the school is holding a drive-up donation event from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

It is looking for gently-worn clothing, toiletries, school supplies, cleaning supplies, and non-perishable foods.