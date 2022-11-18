Hometown: North Port's recovery after Hurricane Ian

Press play above to watch live Good Day Tampa Bay in North Port

From first responders answering seemingly endless calls for help at the height of the storm, to city officials working to repair roads and make them stronger for the future, the city of North Port has been through a lot since Hurricane Ian.

FOX 13's Good Day Tampa Bay team is on the ground in Sarasota County Friday, hearing first-hand accounts from those who survived the storm.

Wholistic approach to recovery

North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher says every aspect of residents' lives were impacted by Hurricane Ian, from income to infrastructure, so the city has hired help to assess residents' needs and solve problems faster.

"We're now engaging our residents engaging the business is making sure that we know their needs and make sure that they have the hope and help that they want to recover. And at this point what do you think folks need what their businesses need. [Citizens and business] always are going to need financial assistance, whether before the storm or after, but right now, with getting their infrastructure back in place," Fletcher told FOX 13's Russell Rhodes.

Animal rescuers hit hard

The Suncoast Human Society in Englewood may be one of the hardest-hit organizations during Hurricane Ian. Thankfully, they were able to evacuate the animals before th storm, but they returned to devastation. Their facility was inoperable.

Suncoast Humane Society CEO Maureen O'Nell said there were cars overturned on their property, buildings had been flooded and many areas were inaccessible. Cleanup is taking time.

For information on how to help, visit the Suncoast Humane Society's website by clicking here.