Clearwater Ferry crash: Jeffry Knight charged months after deadly incident

Months after the deadly Clearwater Ferry crash, officials said they arrested the man operating the private vessel that slammed into the ferry.

Jeffry Knight, 62, was charged on Monday with eight counts of felony leaving the scene of a boating accident involving death and serious bodily injury. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Knight is also facing misdemeanor charges that are expected to be filed by the Pinellas County State Attorney's Office, including the following:

Failure to maintain a safe speed. Failure to maintain a proper lookout, resulting in a fatal boating accident.

Booking photo of Jeffry Knight. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

The backstory:

Officials said Knight, the former owner of Jannus Live who stepped down days after the deadly crash, was operating the private vessel when it slammed into the Clearwater Ferry on April 27.

The ferry was carrying 45 passengers near the Memorial Causeway, and the impact of the crash caused multiple injuries as well as the death of Jose Castro, according to FWC.

Multiple agencies responded in the aftermath of the crash, including FWC, the Clearwater Police Department, Clearwater Fire Department, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Coast Guard.

Dig deeper:

During their months-long investigation, FWC officials said Knight left the scene of the crash and headed south toward his home. That's when investigators said the PCSO stopped him in the water.

At the time of the crash, Knight told investigators he at first stayed at the scene to render aid to ferry passengers. He said his boat began to take on water, so he left, and that’s why his boat was at the Belleair Boat Ramp.

In an electronic data search warrant issued by FWC, it was revealed that passengers on Knight's boat told investigators after the crash, Knight was panicked and told them, "My life is over. I'm going to lose everything," and tried to stop them from calling 911. The warrant also alleges Knight's all-around white light was not displayed on his boat.

Criminal Defense Attorney, Anthony Rickman, who is not affiliated with the case said Knight's arrest does not come as a surprise.

"As the story played out, as the people on his boat started to talk to the State Attorney's Office, when we hear the 911 calls, and we see the investigation, the truth is starting to come out, and the truth is different than what Knight really portrayed it to be," he added. "We see facts that Jeff Knight was only concerned about his own well-being than the well-being of individuals on that boat, many of whom were seriously injured and one killed."

FWC officers investigated the case, which included reviewing surveillance video, analyzing physical evidence and interviewing numerous witnesses. The Coast Guard also investigated the Clearwater Ferry's involvement in the crash.

What they're saying:

"We’re proud of the cooperative efforts between our agency, law enforcement partners, and the State Attorney’s Office to bring justice to those impacted by this tragic event," said FWC Southwest Regional Commander Major Evan Laskowski.

FWC also extended their condolences to those involved in a press release.

"The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Jose Castro, as well as to all those injured and affected by this incident."

What's next:

The FWC will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday about their investigation into the deadly Clearwater Ferry crash.