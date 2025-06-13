Search warrant: Jeff Knight ‘panicked’ and told his passengers to stop calling 911 after deadly ferry crash

The Brief A new search warrant details what led to a deadly crash between a boat and the Clearwater ferry. The search warrant alleges Jeffry Knight, the boat’s operator, fled the scene without helping. It also details things he allegedly said to witnesses on his boat. Knight’s attorney says any data from the boat will confirm his account; no arrests have been made.



A search warrant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reveals new allegations about the Clearwater ferry crash that left one man dead.

What we know:

The crash involved a 37-foot center console boat operated by Jeffry Knight, the former owner of the Jannus Live concert venue.

Investigators say Knight failed to render aid after the collision. The search warrant also claims he passed law enforcement vessels without stopping.

The warrant also says that multiple female passengers from Knight’s boat told investigators he panicked, saying "My life is over. I’m going to lose everything."

It also alleges that when the women tried to stop calling 9-1-1, he told them "Don’t say anything" and "Hang up."

Knight also has previously claimed he left the scene because his boat was taking on too much water, but the warrant negates those claims.

The other side:

In response to the warrant, Knight’s attorney issued a statement saying:

"Authorities have had possession of the vessel since the night of the incident when he voluntarily handed it over to them. Any data will only confirm what he’s said all along."

What's next:

Knight could face third-degree felony charges related to the incident, but as of now, no arrests have been made.

