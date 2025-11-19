Clearwater firefighters reunite with dog they rescued from house fire

The Brief Clearwater Fire Rescue crew members were reunited Wednesday morning with a dog they saved from a house fire. On November 2, firefighters responded to a house fire on Barbara Ave. The homeowner was not home, and his dog was trapped inside. The dog's owner says the quick actions of a neighbor and firefighters are the reason Bandit is alive.



There was a heartwarming reunion between firefighters and a dog they rescued in a house fire earlier this month.

What we know:

A neighbor noticed the fire and rang the Ring doorbell, but the homeowner wasn’t home, but said his dog, Bandit, was inside and liked to hang out in the right back corner room.

Firefighters quickly responded and found the unresponsive dog on the bed. They took him outside and began giving him oxygen with a mask specifically made for pets. Firefighters transported him to an emergency veterinarian where he spent 24 hours in an oxygen chamber.

Bandit’s owner, Brian Rogers, says he is thankful for the quick action of the firefighters: "They saved not only him, they saved me. He's truly my best friend. They are heroes. Not all heroes wear capes, it's true. I got a different look at what they do and how they save and impact people's lives and what not, and it's truly amazing. It really is."

Rogers saved Bandit about seven years ago from the Suncoast Animal League. He says he is doing much better and is back to chasing squirrels.