Clearwater High School teachers have formed a special bond



Amanda Myers has been a math teacher at Clearwater High School for almost 20 years. Before she stood at the head of the class, though, she sat at a desk as a student at the school.

Myers graduated from Clearwater High in 1999.

"There’s no other high school I wanted to be at," she said. "It feels a lot like family."

Myers met her husband in high school and her daughter now goes to Clearwater High.

"This was like a home to me for four years and I made a lot of good friends here," she said. "My husband and I met here and so that was also a part of why I think it was so meaningful," she said.

"In the beginning, it was surreal that I was standing in the classroom as the teacher," Myers said.

Myers also interned at the school before becoming a teacher.

"It’s a very meaningful school. When you’re here, there’s a lot of tradition," she said.

Myers is one of 14 faculty and staff members currently at Clearwater who went to school there too. The years they graduated range from 1971 to 2016.

"When I drive into the parking lot, it’s still the same trees," Fran Bradford, an ESE teacher who graduated in 1971, said. .

"Teaching here is what I’ve always wanted to do. This is my dream position," Bradford said.

Bradford’s children also went to Clearwater High School.

Carter Hankin, who works in tech support at Clearwater High, graduated in 2016.

"It’s really fun to be here especially because a lot of the people I support are actually my old teachers," he said.

"It’s just like one big family of people who’ve gone through this school and know what it’s all about," Hankin said.

The alumni recently made T-shirts with the year they graduated, their names, the year they started working at the high school and Clearwater’s motto: tradition, honor and pride. They said despite the age difference, they feel a special bond.

The 14 staff members have a combined 119 years total serving students at Clearwater High School. The high school opened in 1906. It moved to its current location in 1954, and is going through a $57.5 million renovation and remodeling project that’s expected to be completed in October.



