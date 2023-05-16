Former EMT helps law enforcement community with mental health initiative

Retired police officer Mike Abolafia collected a lot of stories on the streets of New York over his 22-year career.

"It was mostly in patrol, which was my favorite because when people call 9-1-1 that’s when they need your help the most," he said.

His last story in uniform came when he encountered a wanted man on a motorcycle.

"He ran me over and dragged me half a city block, wind up having six operations," Abolafia said.

It gave him a traumatic brain injury and forced him into retirement, capping off his career with a disturbing experience on the job.

"It does add up, and it’s cumulative and there is no one to talk to about it," shared the retired officer.

Rich Alvarez, a former officer and EMT, is the founder of the Peacekeeper Initiative. The organization offers peer mentorship and wellness activities that Abolafia has taken advantage of since retiring. The Peacekeeper Initiative helps first responders and veterans dealing with PTSD and other behavioral health issues.

"We hope to allow them to express their frustration. They have somebody they can talk to and do an activity that allows them to relax, be outside, and enjoy themselves," explained Alvarez.

The idea started after Alvarez was diagnosed with PTSD.

"I was told by my boss never to speak about that again, instead of ‘Do you need any help?’ I found that suck-it-up mentality was pretty pervasive in the law enforcement community," he said.

Alvarez, inspired by his own mental health struggles, decided to help others with the law enforcement community. The initiative helps by tapping into someone's inner peace.

"Whatever relieves your stress is what we want to do," shared the founder.

For some, it's fishing or scuba diving. But, for Abolafia, it's as simple as a conversation over a cup of coffee.

"You go into work every day carrying a gun, and it’s not for everybody. When you meet somebody that’s done that and has been through the same thing you have, you just met somebody you can talk to," said Abolafia.

PTSD cost Abolafia his marriage and the physical damage has taken away a lot of his mobility. But despite that, his outlook is positive.

"Every day is a blessing. The Initiative has given me a chance to meet other officers that have survived things a lot worse than me. It’s a great recovery system," he shared.

For more information on the Peacekeeper Initiative, visit www.peacekeeperusa.org.