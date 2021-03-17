Clearwater man accused in Capitol riot granted bond, must surrender weapons, get mental health evaluation 

Federal prosecutors say Robert Palmer is captured on video spraying a fire extinguisher at Capitol police and then throwing the empty canister at them.

Now, the Clearwater man faces federal charges for his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots of January 6, but In a federal courtroom in Tampa on Wednesday, Palmer was allowed to remain a free man until his trial.

His attorney Bjorn Brunvand says his client has regrets.

"He is very much remorseful, and he regrets what happened on January 6," stated Brunvand.

Palmer was officially charged Wednesday with two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, obstruction and trespassing on Capitol grounds.

He asked to be allowed out on bond. Prosecutors did not object to his release. Brunvand told the judge Palmer, who owns a business in Clearwater, is not a flight risk.

"The judge granted a bond and wanted some additional conditions," explained Brunvand.

Some of those bond conditions include surrendering his weapons, getting a mental health evaluation, having guardian supervision, and only traveling to D.C. for legal reasons.

"We appreciate that he does have a bond that allows him to be out and continue to work and take care of himself and his family," Brunvand acknowledged.

Palmer, who wore an American flag jacket that said "Florida for Trump," was splashed across the pages of the New York Post and later made more national headlines when he spoke to reporters from Huffington Post.

He denied doing anything wrong that day and blamed the Biden administration for going after "patriots" like him.

Palmer is now linked to the largest criminal case in U.S. history. Hundreds have already been arrested and charged with raiding the Capitol. Brunvand says they will fight the charges, but urged the public to exercise their freedom of speech without letting it get out of hand.

"Express your opinions no matter how strong they are, but don’t participate in the type of activities that took place at Capitol Hill on January 6," urged Brunvand.

Palmer's next court date is set for March 23 in Washington D.C.

