‘Insurrection Act coming in hot;’ Social media posts lead to arrest of Lakeland woman for U.S. Capitol riot

article

Corrinne Lee Montoni has been arrested after FBI investigators say she took part in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

According to investigators, someone submitted an online tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) saying they believed Montoni was involved in the Capitol riot after seeing comments on Facebook from another person about Montoni being inside the Capitol Building. The tipster said commenters warned Montoni to be careful because law enforcement would be able to identify her.

The tipster went onto say that while they do not know Montoni personally, they went to what they believed to be Montoni’s Facebook page and saw videos of a female believed to be Montoni inside the Capitol as well as posts from Montoni that discussed taking over the Capitol. The tipster sent screenshots to the FBI. Investigators say they compared the screenshots to Montoni’s driver’s license photo and confirmed her identity.

During a follow-up interview, the tipster said that Montoni was bragging about being in the Capitol and posted that she planned to attend the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20, but said the posts and Facebook account had been deleted.

In a separate tip sent to the FBI, another complainant said there were pictures and video on Facebook of the riot and Montoni saying it was "awesome and "intense."

Courtesy: FBI

Photo from FBI shows woman investigators say is Montoni inside Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

Advertisement

A third tipster said Montoni posted a video saying, "We have entered the Capitol," and "This belongs to us."

READ Tampa man to appear in court in connection to deadly Capitol attack

Investigators said they have several social media records depicting Montoni as being in or around the Capitol Building on or around Jan. 6, including video from her Parler account, which shows large crowds inside the hallway of the Capitol Building and Montoni can be heard chanting "U.S.A., U.S.A., U.S.A," and shouting, "We paid for this!"

Montoni has been charged with obstructing an official proceeding, entering and remaining; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app