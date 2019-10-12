Clearwater man charged with DUI after driving on sidewalk, police say

article

Police arrested a driver for DUI after they said he was seen driving on a sidewalk in Clearwater early Saturday morning.

Clearwater police said another driver spotted 28-year-old Corey Sapigao weaving between lanes on Gulf-to-Bay Blvd.

Officers stopped Sapigao's vehicle a few blocks away and took him into custody.

Sapigao told officers he has never had a valid driver's license in any state, at any time.

He was booked in the Pinellas County Jail. He faces one count of driving under the influence and one count of driving without a valid license.