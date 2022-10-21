Clearwater man fights fear of clowns by creating front yard display filled with them for Halloween

Those who are scared of clowns could make Halloween a time when things get terrifying, but one man in Clearwater is trying to get over his fear in a different way.

Jeff Somerville created an endless Halloween display filled with cackling clowns and creepy carnival tunes.

(Credit: Jeff Somerville via Storyful)

"Welcome to the fun house," one frightful clown says.

As curious minds and trick-or-treaters approach the house, they must make it past a graveyard and ticket booth where the greeters are anything but approachable.

A cackling clown inside a "ticket booth" at the Clearwater home. (Credit: Jeff Somerville via Storyful)

The custom-made display features a 35-foot clown tunnel that visitors must venture through if they want to reach the candy at the end of the driveway. But the entire path is filled with human-sized clowns – and one that is as tall as the tunnel itself – that move their heads, peering at you with glowing red eyes.

Giant clown in front of Clearwater home (Credit: Jeff Somerville via Storyful)

There's even a clown inspired by the jack-in-the-box toy.

Spooky clown that appears to be a giant form of the jack-in-the-box toy. (Credit: Jeff Somerville via Storyful)

Somerville said he always thought clowns were scary – so he thought the best way to overcome the phobia was to face it head-on and create an entire Halloween display dedicated to them.

His home is located along South San Remo Avenue in Clearwater.