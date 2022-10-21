Clearwater police investigating homicide on Mandalay Avenue

article

Clearwater police are investigating after a man was found dead early Friday morning.

The body was located in the 700 block of Mandalay Avenue of Clearwater Beach after 12:30 a.m. He has not been publicly identified.

The circumstances of his death are still under investigation, but police are calling it a homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.