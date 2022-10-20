12-year-old cancer survivor inspired by 'Dolphin Tale' makes special visit to Clearwater Marine Aquarium

article

It has been 12-year-old Kameron Fickett's dream to visit the Clearwater Marine Aquarium ever since seeing Winter the dolphin's story unfold in "Dolphin Tale." Make-A-Wish in Southern Florida was able to make it all possible.

Fickett, who is an osteosarcoma survivor, got to make the trip all the way from Bangor, Maine to spend the day at the aquarium, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida said. Even though Winter the dolphin passed away, the 12-year-old got the chance to meet other dolphins at the marine aquarium.

Seeing "Dolphin Tale," a film that tell's Winter's story of adapting to a prosthetic tail after being injured and brought to the aquarium's facility, was a turning point for Fickett.

The 12-year-old struggled with depression after having his leg amputated. Officials said he was inspired by Winter and accepted his new reality.

The 12-year-old and his family got the chance to hang out with "Nicholas," a rescue dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Courtesy: Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish said Fickett and Winter also had one thing in common: Their prosthetics were made by the same company.

Fickett had a VIP experience at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and got to interact with Nicholas the dolphin, who was rescued more than 20 years ago. The 12-year-old and his family even got drenched with water by a playful dolphin at the aquarium.