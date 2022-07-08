Clearwater police: Murder suspect, victim were in relationship with same woman

article

Clearwater police said they arrested the man who shot and killed another at an apartment earlier this week, saying both men were involved with the same woman.

The deadly shooting occurred after 2 a.m. Wednesday at Bay Cove Apartments, located at 19135 U.S. Highway 19 North.

Police said the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Stuart Beck, broke down the front door of an apartment and shot 20-year-old Michael Conrad.

Conrad was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he later passed away.

Beck was "quickly" identified as the suspect, according to the police department. He was located in Pasco County and arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder charge.

Detectives said Beck and Conrad were in a relationship with the same woman but didn't specify whether that was a possible motive in the shooting.