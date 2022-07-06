One hospitalized following Clearwater apartment shooting

article

A man was sent to a hospital after a shooting was reported at a Clearwater apartment.

Police and fire rescue paramedics received a call about the shooting after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The scene was taking place at Bay Cove Apartments, located at 19135 U.S. Highway 19 North.

An adult man was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, according to Clearwater police. He has not been publicly identified by officials.

The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.