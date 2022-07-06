Clearwater police to give update after Pinellas deputies fatally shoot armed carjacking suspect

Nearly one week after an armed carjacking suspect was shot and killed by Pinellas County deputies, the chief of Clearwater police will provide details Wednesday.

Chief Dan Slaughter is scheduled to give an update regarding last week's deputy-involved shooting. The chain of events began Wednesday, June 29, when a suspect took a vehicle at gunpoint Wednesday. Later that night, the male suspect was driving that car when he tried to rob someone in Trinity, police said at the time.

Thursday, officers got a tip that the vehicle was in Clearwater. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies caught up with the driver, later identified as Robert Hubbard, but he took off.

Deputies began pursuing the vehicle but said Hubbard was driving erratically and dangerously. Meanwhile, dispatchers told deputies that the suspect "wishes to have a shootout with law enforcement."

Officials said Hubbard drove to Safety Harbor, where deputies tried to use stop sticks to burst the vehicle's tires, but the suspect kept going. When he got to Philippe Parkway and Enterprise Road, they said Hubbard got out of the vehicle and pointed a handgun at deputies. Four deputies fired shots at the suspect.

Even though Pinellas County deputies fire the shots at the center of the investigation, the sheriff's office's Use of Deadly Force Task Force will conduct the investigation into the shooting.