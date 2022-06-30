Pinellas deputy involved in shooting in Safety Harbor

article

Clearwater police say an investigation is underway into a shooting in Safety Harbor involving a Pinellas deputy.

According to Clearwater Police Spokesperson Rob Shaw, the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigation Task Force is investigating the deputy-involved shooting, which happened shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon near Philippe Parkway and Enterprise Road.

Aerial footage from SkyFOX showed heavy police activity in the area, along with what was believed to be a suspect's body under a sheet.

Clearwater police say Philippe Parkway north of Enterprise Road is closed for the investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Investigators are expected to provide additional information to the media later Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.