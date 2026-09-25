Clearwater releases thousands of mosquitofish to help fight dengue fever
CLEARWATER, Fla. - As multiple Tampa Bay area counties declare states of emergencies over rising dengue fever cases, Clearwater is turning to nature for help, releasing thousands of mosquitofish into local lakes to curb the insect population.
Clearwater mosquito control
What they're saying:
Thousands of eastern mosquitofish, also known as gambusia, are now swimming in Prospect Lake, Glen Oaks, Moccasin Lake and Salls Lake. The city selected these locations after receiving high volumes of complaints about mosquito bites.
"These mosquitoes that breed the, that carry the dengue fever, they can breed in very small bodies of water, as small as a bottle cap," Cassie Cordova, Clearwater’s Sustainability and Environmental Division manager, said.
"So, we would encourage every resident to walk the perimeter of your home or your work as frequently as possible and dump the water, any standing water that you see. So, that's the first thing we recommend, and then these biological measures are our second option to try to prevent more mosquitoes from breeding."
Tampa Bay area dengue threat
Why you should care:
Native to Florida, the fish are deployed to eat mosquito larvae and limit populations of the pests that transmit illnesses like dengue fever. One adult mosquitofish can eat up to 100 mosquito larvae a day.
City officials say the fish deployment supplements the county’s existing mosquito control efforts. However, officials stress that public participation remains essential.
Residents are also advised to wear light-colored, long-sleeved clothing, closed-toe shoes and insect repellent when spending time outdoors. Dengue fever can cause flu-like symptoms, including fever, muscle aches and occasionally a rash, with symptoms typically appearing within 15 days of a mosquito bite.
Mosquito prevention expansion
What's next:
Clearwater has purchased an additional 31,000 mosquitofish, which are expected to arrive for future releases across other parts of the city.
The Source: Information in this story is from Clearwater city officials.