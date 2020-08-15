Trump supporters set sail in Clearwater in attempt to set world record

Thousands of boaters hit the water in Clearwater on Saturday in an effort to set a record for the largest pro-Trump boat parade.

“It’ll be nice to be in the open air, sunshine, maintain distance and support what we believe is the proper presidential choice,” organizer Cliff Gehart told FOX 13 earlier this week. “We think it’ll be cool to see a thousand boats with thousands of flags.”

They say they needed more than 1,180 boats to break the record.

Without an official count, it wasn’t immediately clear if that effort was successful. But it was a large turnout either way.

FOX 13's Elizabeth Fry was there and will have more this afternoon. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.

