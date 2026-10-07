Clearwater upgrades garbage and recycling trucks with cameras, tracking software

The Brief Clearwater has equipped 53 solid waste and recycling trucks with internal and external cameras and a tablet-based routing software. The city recently transitioned from paper routes to Routeware, a software that helps track trucks in real time and improve efficiency. Officials say the technology will help shape future improvements to the city's recycling program and help better respond to resident complaints.



Clearwater garbage and recycling trucks recently got a high-tech upgrade designed to boost safety and efficiency.

The city has outfitted 53 solid waste trucks with cameras and tablet routing software. Previously, drivers relied on paper routes.

Safety director previews improvements

What they're saying:

"The hope is that, again, we're safety focused," Kervin St. Aimie, solid waste and recycling director for the city of Clearwater, said. "We want to provide a safe working environment for all employees, and then we're hoping to grab that information and help us make decisions on how the department could operate. One of the things that we're also focusing on in the future is our recycling program. And we're hope that the software could help us help our customers and identify areas of improvement."

Real-time tablet route tracking

Dig deeper:

Using the Routeware software on tablets in the trucks, administrators can track trucks in real time, manage routes and collect data to measure performance and identify daily operational trends. The new technology also allows the solid waste team to respond quickly to resident complaints and reports of missed pickups.

Future recycling program evaluation

What's next:

City officials noted that implementing Routeware brings Clearwater in line with others across the industry. Looking ahead, St. Aimie said the collected data will also be used to evaluate and improve the city's recycling program.

Courtesy: City of Clearwater