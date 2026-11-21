article

The Brief Broward Sheriff's Office K-9 Scuba remains in critical but stable condition in Cooper City after being shot while tracking a burglary suspect, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. A Broward deputy was also shot in the leg during the Thursday confrontation before being treated and released from the hospital, BSO said. Detectives charged 27-year-old Michael Whitehead with four counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and injuring a police dog.



A Broward Sheriff's Office K-9 who was shot while tracking a burglary suspect in Cooper City remains in critical but stable condition, as the suspect faces multiple charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, according to BSO.

BSO identified the suspect as Michael Whitehead, 27.

Broward Sheriff's Office K-9 shooting

What we know:

K-9 Scuba continued recovering at Hollywood Animal Hospital Saturday after being shot in the line of duty Thursday. The dog's veterinary team said he did well overnight and continues to be monitored, BSO said.

A BSO deputy was also shot during the incident but was treated and released from the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

What happened to K-9 Scuba?

The backstory:

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Thursday when BSO deputies responded to a reported vehicle burglary in the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane in Cooper City. The department's Aviation Unit and a K-9 deputy also responded, BSO said.

At around 4:45 a.m., K-9 Scuba tracked the suspect to the 10000 block of Southwest 57th Court. According to BSO detectives, deputies entered the backyard of a home, where Whitehead pointed a gun at them and fired multiple rounds.

Scuba tried to apprehend Whitehead but was hit by gunfire. A BSO deputy was also shot in the leg. The deputy has since been released from the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Courtesy: Broward Sheriff's Office

Deputies returned fire, shooting Whitehead. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, BSO said.

Following the shooting, investigators recovered a firearm and multiple shell casings from a waterway near where Whitehead was taken into custody. Detectives said the firearm was reported stolen during a burglary in Pompano Beach on Nov. 16.

The sheriff’s office thanked the community for its concern and well wishes as Scuba continues to recover.

Attempted murder charges and state inquiry

What's next:

Whitehead faces multiple charges, including:

Four counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer

One count of injuring a police dog

One count of grand theft of a firearm

One count of resisting an officer with violence

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the circumstances of the deputy-involved shooting.

As part of BSO policy, the deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative assignment pending further investigation.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released a mug shot of Whitehead from his current booking.