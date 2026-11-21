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The Brief A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Saturday for three teenage girls last seen in Fort Myers, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The girls, ages 15 and 16, were last seen near the 4700 block of South Cleveland Avenue, FDLE said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000 or call 911.



A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for three teenage girls who were last seen in Fort Myers, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Florida missing teens

What we know:

The girls were last seen in the area of the 4700 block of South Cleveland Avenue, FDLE said in an alert issued early Saturday.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to call 239-477-1000 or 911.

Who are the missing teens?

What To Look For :

FDLE identified the girls as:

Jones Prophete-Clozielle, 15: Described as a Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt and black shorts.

Aaliyah Malave, 16: Described as a white-Hispanic female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and camouflage pants. She also has a tattoo on her arm.

Tatiana Garcia Rodriguez, 16: Described as a white-Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 124 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white shorts.

Disappearance circumstances and travel direction

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details explaining the circumstances surrounding the girls' disappearance or whether investigators believe they are traveling together.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees the girls or has information about their whereabouts is asked to contact LCSO at 239-477-1000 or call 911.