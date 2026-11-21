The Brief WWE legend Titus O'Neil and Metropolitan Ministries teamed up in Tampa to provide Thanksgiving food boxes for 500 local families. Volunteers distributed boxes filled with proteins and holiday fixings at the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy at Sligh Middle Magnet School. Metropolitan Ministries expects to serve 30,000 families and 60,000 children this holiday season with help from 35 partner organizations.



Hundreds of Bay Area families have one less thing to worry about before Thanksgiving after WWE legend Titus O'Neil joined forces with Metropolitan Ministries to distribute 500 boxes of holiday food.

Tampa Thanksgiving food drive

What we know:

Volunteers packed and handed out food at the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy at Sligh Middle Magnet School in Tampa. Each "box of hope" includes proteins, sides and fixings, serving a family of four to six people.

O'Neil, whose real name is Thaddeus Bullard, started the Bullard Family Foundation in 2018 to support children and families while building stronger communities.

Additional Tampa box distributions

What we don't know:

Organizers have not confirmed if additional box distributions are scheduled at the school before Thursday.

Titus O'Neil Metropolitan Ministries partnership

The backstory:

Metropolitan Ministries President and CEO Dr. Sarah Combs said the organization has partnered with Bullard for 11 years. The collaboration arrives at a time when Bullard said that rising costs for groceries and gas have increased the need across the community.

Metropolitan Ministries holiday mission

By the numbers:

With help from community donations and 35 partner organizations, Metropolitan Ministries expects to serve 30,000 families and 60,000 children this holiday season. The 500 boxes distributed at the Tampa school represent a portion of that broader regional effort.

Community impact in Tampa

Big picture view:

Bullard reflected on his own childhood struggles while explaining why the annual event remains personal to him.

"Thanksgiving was very tough for me as a kid and it wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for so many folks doing the similar things that we're doing today. So we're going to be giving them proteins, and then they'll have a box of hope with all the sides and fixings. And be able to hopefully enjoy Thanksgiving like a lot of families around the Tampa Bay Area are able to do," Bullard said.

Bullard also praised the local response to rising living costs.

"The need is higher, then it continues to get higher, groceries are high, gas is high. And, but I also believe that hope and love are high too, especially in this community of Tampa that I love so dearly. And so many people do because we all come together when it's time to come together and do some amazing things," Bullard said.

Combs emphasized the importance of providing holiday meals to neighbors in need and credited Bullard's long-standing support.

"It's really important during Thanksgiving that we are reaching out to our community and those who are less fortunate to be able to have a Thanksgiving dinner. So these boxes of hope and joy are so incredibly important," Combs said. "We are so lucky to have a champion in Thaddeus, and we've been partnering with him for 11 years. And he, as you know, has the biggest heart. He does so much good and really is our champion for Metropolitan Ministries, helping people understand how important it is to be able to give during this holiday season in order for us to serve 30,000 families. We just can't do it without him. So we're grateful for the partnership and we look forward to doing it for many, many years."

Volunteer John Doran said the boxes provide immediate emotional and financial relief for parents.

"This really gives families something less to worry about for the holidays, so they don't have to worry about putting a meal on the table because it's being taken care of. They can focus on their kids, they can focus on the family members, they could focus on the other things that are really important and have the relief of knowing that a meal is going to be taken care [of] and everyone's going to eat really good for Thanksgiving," Doran said.

Supporting Metropolitan Ministries relief

What you can do:

BayCare Alliant Hospital President Maya Perez encouraged others to follow the volunteers' lead.

"People should get up and get out there and help each other. It really makes a difference," Perez said.

Residents looking for more information about holiday assistance, donations or volunteer opportunities can visit the Metropolitan Ministries website here.