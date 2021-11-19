Clearwater walking tour highlights city’s art

Art is bountiful throughout the city of Clearwater, but it’s not always easy to spot.

"I think people don’t realize how much public art there is," shared Beth Daniels, vice president of the Clearwater Arts Alliance. "Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of places to put information. There’s not a plaque that says this is the artist, this is the name of the piece."

That’s why the Clearwater Art Alliance put together a one-hour guided walking tour on the third Saturday of every month to show off the various pieces downtown.

"Some of these are tucked away in little alleyways and little corners. Maybe you just go by and unless you turn your head at the right moment, whether you’re walking or in your vehicle, you may miss them," Daniels said."

RELATED City leaders hope fashionable art exhibit attracts businesses to downtown Clearwater

Walkers will see more than 20 different works of art on the tour, which changes and morphs depending on how active the group is and how far they want to go.

"People are beginning to see the value and the fact that it is creating a very vibrant and lively downtown scene," exclaimed Daniels. "The more they know about it, the more they appreciate it, the more they will want this to be a part of their community and will continue to grow. "

LINK: Learn more about the Clearwater Art Walks at https://clearwaterartsalliance.org/art-walks/.

Advertisement

MORE GOOD NEWS: Download the free FOX 13 News app for more #WeLiveHere stories like this