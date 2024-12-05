Clearwater woman becomes enraged after not getting sauce in Raising Cane's order, police say

article

A Clearwater woman got quite upset when she didn't get sauce in her Raising Cane's order, and now she's facing criminal charges.

Largo Police say McKenzie Keeling went to the restaurant at 4835 East Bay Drive on Nov. 29 to pick up her mobile order. She soon realized she was missing the sauce for the order and called the restaurant to complain.

She got back to the restaurant where the manager gave her the missing sauce.

According to the police report, it was then that Keeling asked for more sauce for "wasting her time and gas." to which the manager said no.

READ: Teen shot while trying to carjack man outside restaurant, St. Pete police say

Police say that's when Keeling got hostile.

"The defendant then shot out her right hand with force that struck the victim in her right thigh," according to the police report.

Keeling is also accused of grabbing at the manager's employee badge that was attached to her belt loop with a lanyard.

Keeling was arrested and charged with robbery. She has since bonded out of jail.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: