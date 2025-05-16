Clearwater woman selling 'Star Wars,' 'Star Trek' collections

The Brief Liz Kosmas has a large science fiction collection, including "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" memorabilia. She recently moved into a one-bedroom apartment in Clearwater and no longer has room for everything. Kosmas hopes to sell the collection to someone who will appreciate it.



Liz Kosmas wanted all the "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" collectibles she could find. She loved building a big collection when she was 22 – but now, at 57, there's not enough room after moving into a one-bedroom apartment in Clearwater.

What they're saying:

"It was like, ‘I want to get this. My God, look at that,’" she laughed.

"I met Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner, big fan," she continued.

Liz attended conventions and built her collection to relieve stress from her job as a New Jersey Transit worker. She bought action figures, videotapes, figurines, animation cells, posters, and everything else she could find.

After moving into her one-bedroom apartment, she says she's tried selling a piece at a time on social media sites, but it's a hassle.

"I hope somebody will come along and say ‘Liz, I’ll buy your whole collection,’" she said.

Liz loved science fiction, and she bucked the trend of taking sides as either a "Star Trek" or "Star Wars" fan.

"I'm both," she said.

Decades ago, she went round and round with a cousin on the "Trek vs. Wars" issue.

"He always liked ‘Star Wars.’ We're fighting in the house, and I say no, ‘Star Trek.’ They have more stuff. At the time, ‘Star Wars’ only had three movies."

FOX 13 asked her how much it would take to buy her entire collection.

"For the whole collection, if you're talking about everything, I would say about $25,000," she said. "But I want it to go to someone who appreciates it."

What's next:

Liz says she hopes they find what she did, a collection of out of this world memorabilia that leaves the stress of everyday life behind.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Lloyd Sowers.

